2020? Never heard of her. [siiiiiiigh] OK, fine, we can talk about last year one more time. For a lot of us—in addition to being a deadly global pandemic and harrowing Groundhog Day of isolation and anxiety—it was a time for, well, many modes of self-reflection, including a closer look at whether we had been partying a liiiiitttle harder than even Andrew WK himself would condone. Once many of us took a break from drinking, we realized that hey—this whole kinda or fully sober thing isn't so bad at all. No pounding headaches, regrettable Instagram stories, or late-night texts that you'll cringe over for the rest of your life? Hmm...