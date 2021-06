Fifteen years ago, Jason Aldean scored his first number one hit song ever with “Why.”. It’s difficult to imagine a time when Jason Aldean wasn’t a country music superstar. But it wasn’t until 2005 that Aldean really started to soar to fame. During that year, Aldean released his debut single “Hicktown” from his self-titled album. The song spent 28 weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and peaked in the number 10 spot. But it didn’t take long for Aldean to claim the number one spot on the charts. Just one short year later, Jason Aldean released another song from his album in 2006 called “Why.”