Enjoy watching both Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes' music videos for How Do I Live and see if you have a favorite performance . . . In June of 1997, Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes both made the Billboard Hot 100 with their rendition of How Do I Live. Both the Rimes and the Yearwood versions debuted on the US Billboard Hot 100 on the week ending June 14, 1997. Rimes’ version was noted for its extreme longevity, spending a record-breaking 69 weeks on the chart, with 62 of those weeks being in the top 40, 32 weeks on the top ten and 25 in the top five (all records at the time). The LeAnn Rimes version of the song was considered more Pop music focused.