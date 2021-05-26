Cancel
Kelly Clarkson Replaces Ellen DeGeneres As Her Talk Show Moves To Prime Time Slot

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
Exciting news for Kelly Clarkson! The singer’s talk show will replace Ellen DeGeneres’ show in NBC’s prime daytime slot after ‘Ellen’ comes to an end in 2022. Kelly Clarkson will be daytime television’s headliner when The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into Ellen DeGeneres‘ slot in 2022. Ellen announced earlier this year that her talk show would be coming to an end after its 19th season, which will air in 2021/2022. On May 26, NBC confirmed that Kelly will take the comedienne’s place in the fall of 2022 with her talk show, which first premiered in 2019.

