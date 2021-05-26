Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

CMPD Chief On Police Reforms, Building Trust A Year After George Floyd's Death

Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A year ago, George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, sparking a summer of protests here and around the nation. About the same time, Johnny Jennings became chief of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Jennings spent years with the department, but when he arrived in the top spot, calls for a...

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Recruiting#Police Chief#Violent Crime#Building Trust#Police Retention#Homicides#Guest Johnny Jennings#Protests#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Police Report 2 Homicides In Charlotte Over Memorial Day Weekend

Police say two people were killed in separate homicides reported over the Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Biscayne Drive, near Eastway Drive in east Charlotte, for a welfare check. There, they found 29-year-old Ashly Marie Marquez dead.
Violent CrimesPosted by
WFAE

Startup Helps Those Affected By Gangs And Gun Violence Find A Way Out

Bretto Jackson hated many things about federal prison, but not everything. It gave him access to people he never would have encountered otherwise. "The thing about prison is, you're all wearing the same thing," he says. "Everyone has the same $40 New Balances on." Even, for example, the Wall Street criminals at Rikers Island. "These dudes were just sitting across from me, drinking their coffee, reading their Wall Street Journals."
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

CMPD: Person Shot By Officer, Injured After Firing Weapon At Police

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and injured a person who fired at officers as he fled from them in north Charlotte on Thursday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. Jennings says police were attempting to speak with a person who matched the description of a suspect in a recent shooting and armed robbery near the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road — an area near Interstate 85 and North Graham Street — when he fired a weapon at officers. One officer returned fire, injuring the person, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
WBTV

Person dies following shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died following a reported shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. on Celia Avenue near the intersection with Onyx Street north of uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not provide further details.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Dead After Shooting In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after one person was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police responded around 1 p.m. to Celia Avenue, off of Beatties Ford Road, after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When officers...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 21-Year-Old Charged In Fatal East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a fatal east Charlotte shooting after a gunshot victim died early Saturday morning. Officers say they were patrolling around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots and responded to a home on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte. Officers say they found a victim with...
Mecklenburg County, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

An inmate died Friday morning after being found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown, the Sheriff’s Office said. Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive at 9:58 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. First responders attempted to revive Golightly, but...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Posted by
WCNC

'That's a disgrace' | Data shows CMPD SWAT team rarely serves search warrants in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department defended its use of SWAT but pledged to do better at tracking search warrant locations and demographics. Outfitted with guns, tear gas and armored trucks, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT team is reserved for only the most dangerous search warrants, but a WCNC Charlotte investigation found CMPD rarely uses that militarized approach in predominantly white and wealthy south Charlotte.