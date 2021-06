And now, from the No-Good-Deed-Goes-Unpunished Department, we bring you this unusual, somewhat amusing tale from downtown High Point in the summer of 1947. In the midst of the country’s booming postwar economy — and in an age before anybody had ever heard of a mall — the city’s downtown district was a shopping mecca. Department stores such as the popular Belk-Stevens Co., better known simply as Belk, thrived with an abundance of shoppers.