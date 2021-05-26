4 Things You Should Consider Before Adopting a Dog

I didn’t really grow up with pets but I had a lot of friends with dogs. For a handful of years I think we were the only family in the cul-de-sac that didn’t have a golden retriever or lab, or any animal for that matter. I’ve actually always considered myself a dog person until I met my wife. She and her cat, Camu, adopted me and chose to keep me. That’s when I realized how easy cats were to have as pets, which is why it was a no brainer to eventually get a second one, and if Zoe hadn’t come along recently we were probably going to get a third one. Zoe is our new 6 month-old retriever puppy and here are 5 things I’m learning as a new puppy parent: