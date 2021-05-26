Cancel
Pets

4 Things You Should Consider Before Adopting a Dog

By Jennifer Aldrich
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people have their dream dog breed in mind, others might know a few types they like, and there are plenty of future owners who have no idea which kind of pup they want. Whichever one you are, it's important to complete a simple checklist to ensure you pick out the best breed for your family, says Gail Miller Bisher, a handler, trainer, and judge, and resident expert for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Doing your also homework before you get your pup will also ensure your new four-legged friend lives in a home where they'll be happy. Whether you're adopting from a local shelter or (especially) if you've decided to buy your dog from a breeder, here are several actions to take before you bring your new pet home.

