Woodhill Homes Wins $35 Million HUD Grant For Massive Overhaul
Woodhill Homes in Cleveland was selected Wednesday for a $35 million rebuilding grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The highly competitive grant will help pay for a near-total overhaul of the public housing neighborhood on Cleveland's East Side, about a mile south of University Circle. Woodhill opened in 1940 and has not received a comprehensive renovation since, meaning that some of its 916 residents have baths with no showers and outdated insulation and heating.www.ideastream.org