You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend
Is it just me or is every show ending? It feels like each week this year has brought news of series entering their final seasons: Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be over (again) after season 8. (As much as I love the ragtag crew of cops at the fictionalized 99th precinct, I’m not upset about a cop show ending — no offence, Andy and co.) On the other hand, when news broke that we’re months away from saying farewell to Insecure, This Is Us, Black-ish, and Pose, it felt like a personal attack. Even Judge Judy has decided to end her long-running daytime reign. Small claims court will never be the same!www.refinery29.com