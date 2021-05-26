Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

By Sumiko Wilson
Refinery29
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it just me or is every show ending? It feels like each week this year has brought news of series entering their final seasons: Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be over (again) after season 8. (As much as I love the ragtag crew of cops at the fictionalized 99th precinct, I’m not upset about a cop show ending — no offence, Andy and co.) On the other hand, when news broke that we’re months away from saying farewell to Insecure, This Is Us, Black-ish, and Pose, it felt like a personal attack. Even Judge Judy has decided to end her long-running daytime reign. Small claims court will never be the same!

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Watch Tv#Tv News#New Netflix Canada Treats#Netflix Canada#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Love#Releases#Casual Watchers#Goodbye#Farewell#Things#Cops#Judge Judy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviespopculturetimes.com

5 Best Movies to Watch If You Liked The Canada

Are you at home during this pandemic and thinking of something exciting and engaging to consider? Why not try some movies that will make your moment memorable? Movies have been part of us, and they have played a great role in making every moment special for us. But you’d probably...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Adding Intense 2018 Thriller You Might Have Missed

Netflix already boasts an impressive content catalog, but it's about to get a lot better in June. As the streamer begins to make its final additions of May 2021, it will be kicking off the start of June with one hit 2018 thriller headed to its streaming library: The Wedding Guest. The Michael Winterbottom-directed film is set to join the streamer on Tuesday, June 1 alongside a host of additional titles. You can view the full list of Netflix's June 2021 additions by clicking here.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the middle of May, New Jersey Representative Andy Kim tweeted a photo of a local high schooler’s painting, which won the Congressional Arts Competition and will go on to hang in the U.S. Capitol. It immediately went viral. Why?. What was supposed to be a heartwarming moment of one...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

New on Netflix: June 2021

We’re entering the sixth month of 2021. That’s right, mid year. Where has time even gone? Most of us have been on some sort of quarantine for over a year now, and streaming services have been our lifeline. So it’s become more and more essential to be on top of what’s coming to each streaming service this month, even as we prepare to find our new normal outside again. So let’s talk about what’s new on Netflix on June 2021.
TV SeriesInverse

Netflix's best new superhero show will change the way you think about Marvel

The MCU is full of characters from Norse mythology. What if a superhero series went right to the source?. In a way, Loki is a spinoff of an adaptation of an adaptation. The upcoming Disney+ series branches away from the trickster god’s main appearances in the Avengers and Thor movies. But those films adapt their characters’ Marvel Comics storylines, which were in turn inspired by Norse mythology.
MoviesDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Cruella’ on Disney+ & More

Happy Memorial Day weekend, everyone! As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend ushers in the unrestrained partying spirit that we are calling ‘Vaccination Summer.’ So get those jabs in your arm and join in on what is going to be the wildest season of our young adult lives! But before we totally let loose, let’s spend some time over the next 72 hours relaxing in front of our TVs and/or computer screens, watching the top new movies and shows out starting today. Whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your weekend binge-fest. To make this weekend even more exuberant and stress-free, we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Moviesnewstalkflorida.com

Entertainment Weekend: Three Good Movies You Might Have Missed

Everyone is tired of quarantine, and everyone is trying to somehow entertain themselves. Someone is looking for a new betting app in Ghana, someone re-reads books 10 times, and someone decided to seriously study cinema. In search of life-giving novelties, viewers switched to streaming services. Despite this, the first half of the new decade presented us with several unusual premieres. Remembering great films that you might have missed by accident.
Moviesdailyhive.com

New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We’ve made it to the weekend and the last couple of days of the month, and Amazon Prime Video is showcasing a selection of new shows and older movies to keep you occupied for the next few days. Amazon Prime is releasing the first season of Panic, a series that...
TV ShowsHypebae

5 K-Dramas and Movies To Watch if You Loved Lee Jehoon in Netflix's 'Move to Heaven'

A Netflix original, Move to Heaven is a new K-drama series starring some of the Korean entertainment industry’s favorite actors such as Ji Jinhee, Tang Joonsang and Lee Jehoon. Inspired by the essay “Things Left Behind” written by Kim Sae-byul, the show tells the story of Geu-ru (Tang), who is left with his late father’s keepsake organization business and is forced to work alongside his uncle Sang-gu. Together, they organize belongings left behind by the deceased and encounter touching messages meant for their loved ones. For those who have already binged the full season and loved Lee’s character Sang-gu, here, we’ve compiled a list of TV shows and movies featuring the actor.
TV SeriesTriple Pundit

‘Special’ Is the Netflix Series You Should Be Watching

We’re on the second of our two-part series on popular culture and how certain shows should be required watching for just about everyone in a corporate setting: HR, marketing, communications; and really, anyone. To that end, Special, the second season of which premiered on Netflix late last month, must be in your queue.
Designers & CollectionsWashingtonian.com

If You Watched Netflix’s ‘Halston,’ Then You’ll Want to Know About This Bridal Designer’s Current Legal Battle

Netflix dropped another mini series last week, and if you’re a follower of all things fashion, then you’ve either already binged the entire season or are going to after reading this. Halston is a five-episode limited series that follows the American fashion designer mononymously known as Halston as he tries to balance the ever-tilting scale of art making and money-making.
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: June 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is heating up this month! The streamer is freshening up its film library with a new selection of classics and originals, clearing out some titles leaving in May to make room for a June lineup that’s better than ever before. This month, Netflix is kicking things off with the...
Mental Healthflaunt.com

Talia Jackson | New Single “YOU,” Mental Health, & ‘Family Reunion’ Trending On Netflix

Talia Jackson is here to swoon our hearts, a jack of all trades when it comes to her talents. At only 19 years old, the biracial actress, recording artist, and mental health activist is living her dreams out on the daily, defying all odds and boundaries set against her. Hailing from Wisconsin but raised in sunny Santa Barbara, Jackson aims to use her platform for the greater good, boasting 495K followers on Instagram alone.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best sci-fi war movie on Netflix ASAP

One of the underrated joys of science-fiction is in how it can combine with and elevate any other genre. You want a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist? That’s Palm Springs. Sci-fi with a comedy twist? Look no further than Flubber. How about a sci-fi rom-com that’s also a musical? Let me introduce you to Future Folk.
Minoritiesmobilesyrup.com

Here’s the LGBTQ+ content available on Netflix Canada

To celebrate Pride Month, we’ve made a list of all the LGBTQ+ content you can find on Netflix Canada. The criteria for being LGBTQ+ content includes several factors, like the inclusion of LGBTQ+ stories, directors from the LGBTQ+ community, awards nominations from GLAAD and more. So, if you look at the list and wondering how that movie or show has any connection to LGBTQ+ characters, it’s likely due to it being in one of the above categories.
Movieswhatnerd.com

The 10 Best Netflix Original Movies You Might Have Overlooked

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Netflix’s output is so high at this point, it’s almost intimidating. They’ve been pumping out Netflix Originals over the past few years, loading up the Netflix library with exclusive content to replace lost licenses.