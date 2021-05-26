Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Senior Bowl, NFL to Hold Combine for Top HBCU Prospects

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQkEs_0aCEWN8s00

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl and the NFL will hold a pre-draft combine for top prospects from Historically Black College and Universities next January.

The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations.

It will be held at the University of South Alabama and feature select players from four HBCU conferences — the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — and other HBCU institutions.

The first scheduled HBCU combine was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An HBCU Scouting Committee, comprised of current and former league executives, will evaluate and select the participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to collect pre-draft information.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022.

“Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game’s 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams,” said Jim Nagy, the game’s executive director.

No HBCU players were drafted in 2021, and the only one picked in 2020 went in the seventh round. Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019 after participating in the Senior Bowl.

“Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#College Football#American Football#Nfl Combine#Nfl Football#Nfl Players#Hold Combine#Ap#Football Operations#Alabama State#Hbcu Draft Prospects#Hbcu Athletes#Nfl History#Select Players#Football Personnel#The Game#Pre Draft Information#Executives#Ala#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects for the Steelers to watch

This fall, college football will be back in full swing and Pittsburgh Steelers fans need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to prospects for the 2022 NFL draft. We will be sure to keep you up to date all season long on the top prospects for the Steelers but here is a quick watchlist of the 10 best as of right now. Spoiler alert, quarterbacks will feature prominently on this list.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Five Notre Dame Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Once again, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a great draft. They had three offensive lineman taken in the top 100 and had nine total draft picks. That ranked third among schools, only trailing Alabama and Ohio State. Next year though, Notre Dame should have more picks at the top of the draft. Consistently the Fighting Irish go under the radar, yet there is no reason why they can't make the College Football Playoff again. They have the coaching staff and starpower to do so. Here are the top five draft prospects to keep an eye on for the Fighting Irish next season.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL news: Las Vegas could still host 2024 Super Bowl

Wednesday, the NFL announced it has awarded the 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which, of course is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be played February 12, 2023. Next season’s Super Bowl will be played...
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson DB makes ESPN's Mel Kiper top-20 NFL draft prospects

Mel Kiper's early, early look at who might be at the top of NFL draft boards includes a Clemson defensive back ($). Andrew Booth Jr. made the list at No. 19. "Booth had a great 2020 season," Kiper said, "though he was overshadowed a little bit by fellow corner Derion Kendrick, who was named first-te Read Update »
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Ohio State players in Mel Kiper's early top 25 NFL prospects for 2022 draft

If things hold true to form, Ohio State should have another bushel of players go in the 2022 NFL draft. This time though, rather than most of the Buckeyes going in the middle rounds like 2021, there are quite a few high-end prospects that could go on day one and day two. We’ve seen as many as six or seven OSU players projected across multiple draft experts’ sites in the first round for next April.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model reveals predictions, top picks to win, teams to avoid

The 2021 NFL Schedule is set, and the league will add a 17th regular season game after having expanded the playoffs to 14 teams a season ago. That will make the road to Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles longer than it's ever been, and depth will be critical in winning the war of attrition. The 49ers are coming off a 6-10 season in which they were decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball. However, the return of Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Richard Sherman and Dee Ford could help make them 2022 Super Bowl contenders.
NFL247Sports

Utah's Devin Lloyd is one of the top ILB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

It's nearly been a month since the 2021 NFL Draft and as a result attention turns to the 2022 NFL Draft. Kyle Whittingham's University of Utah football program has developed a strong reputation for player development and their ability to prepare prospects for the the professional level. Utah's seen 26...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Post-NFL Draft Super Bowl Odds for Every Team

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, it is time to start looking at Super Bowl odds for every team. Rosters are taking shape and rookies are set, so Super Bowl 56 odds are getting more and more realistic. There will obviously be more moves made, but here are 2022 Super Bowl odds for every team (provided by SportsLine), as they are constructed now.
NFLBleacher Report

Tim Tebow's Jaguars Merchandise Holds Top 5 Spots on NFL Shop Bestseller List

Tim Tebow has dominated NFL Shop sales after he returned to the NFL by signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars to compete for a roster spot as a tight end. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback owned the top five spots on the NFL Shpp website as of Friday morning:
NFL247Sports

Two Hawkeyes included in CBS Sports' top 100 NFL Draft prospects for 2022

Four former Hawkeyes were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Defensive end Chauncey Golston, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, and linebacker Nick Niemann all heard their names called in the seven-rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, and there were a handful of former Hawkeyes that signed undrafted free agent deals with teams.
NFLfootballscoop.com

HBCUs are getting their own NFL combine

With recent high profile hires like Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Eddie George at Tennessee State, you could argue that the light on HBCU's has never been brighter. Now HBCU's will be getting their own combine, as the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL announced a partnership today to an HBCU Combine to showcase draft eligible talent.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Play Like a Girl podcast: Talking the new HBCU Combine

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Kelsey and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back! On this week’s edition of...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Draft Podcast: Who are the top 10 NFL Draft prospects for 2022?

Justin Michael, Andre Simone, Henry Chisholm and Jake Schwanitz are back and have turned their attention towards the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout the podcast, the guys each give their top 10 prospects for 2022 and dive into why this upcoming draft class is so difficult to predict after a pandemic-impacted season.
NFLwtva.com

NFL Combine to be held for HBCU players

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl and the NFL will host a combine for top prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities next January. The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations. It...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Predicting NFL playoff teams and 2022 Super Bowl winner

The race to be one of the NFL playoff teams is always hotly contested. Let’s examine which franchises are predicted to make the playoffs, which teams will make the Super Bowl, and the associated odds of both. Which NFL teams could be in the playoffs this season?. Over the last...