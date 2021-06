He soaked it all in, every minute of it: the meet-and-greet, the tour of the Birmingham Negro Southern League Museum, a combine and youth clinic, and the game itself. And, as he did all season as a Stillman College freshman left fielder and pitcher, Kelvin Reese made the most of the experience. The result was the Montgomery native and 2020 Success Unlimited Academy graduate not only earned a starting spot at the June 8 inaugural Historically Black Colleges and Universities All-Star Game at the Hoover Met, but he also ended the night as the game’s Most Valuable Player.