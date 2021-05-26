Council looking at paring down proposed new courthouse complex parking garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – City Council will decide June 7 whether they’re going to move full-bore ahead with an $11.3-million parking garage as part of the agreement with Albemarle County in the joint courts project, or phase it in. City Councilors Heather Hill, Michael Payne, and Lloyd Snook all expressed now is not the time for this project with pandemic-stricken revenues not enough to support all priorities. It’s a time when councilors are already in search of funds that will continue to finance school reconfiguration, the price tag of which is still not completely known. They’re also putting priority on ratcheting up affordable housing efforts, and believe this is not the time to be putting big money into a garage.