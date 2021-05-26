Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Three South Korean Banks Stop Working With the Nation’s Crypto Exchanges

investing.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree South Korean Banks Stop Working With the Nation’s Crypto Exchanges. Three Banks in South Korea have stopped working the country’s crypto exchanges. The Bank’s decisions came as a result of South Korea’s new regulations. The Banks are Woori Financial Group, KB Financial Group, and Hana. According to a report,...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Woori Financial Group#Kb Financial Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

South Korean Tech Giant Launches Its Own Crypto Business

Hancom, a South Korean software giant, has announced it has launched a crypto subsidiary named Arowana Hub. According to Maeil Kyungjae, the company looks to make its inception into the blockchain and cryptocurrency business by launching an exchange at a later stage. The hub will be led by Jeon Dong-wook,...
Income Taxworldnewsinfo4u.com

South Korea seizes crypto assets from wealthy tax dodgers

A television host and a doctor are among thousands of wealthy South Koreans whose cryptocurrency has been seized in a tax sting, as a crackdown intensifies in one of the world’s most active markets for trading in digital assets. More than Won53bn ($47m) worth of bitcoin, ethereum and other crypto...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Central Bank Of Portugal Approves Licenses For Crypto Exchange

In another win for the adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the Central Bank of Portugal (Banco de Portugal) has officially announced that they will begin approving licenses for crypto exchanges to operate within the country. Two have already been granted. This is the first time that crypto asset exchanges...
Income Taxbeincrypto.com

South Korean Officials Seize $47M in Crypto Due to Unpaid Taxes

South Korea seized nearly $50 million in cryptocurrency from 12,000 people, who are accused of tax evasion. According to a recent report by The Financial Times, South Korea has come down hard on citizens who used crypto to help them evade taxes. The seizures come as a result of a probe in what Korean officials are calling the biggest crypto seizure for back taxes in the county’s history. The probe, according to officials from the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, ran for a number of months and focused on traders hiding money to avoid taxes in one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency markets. The seizures followed a more all-encompassing probe into back taxes by nearly 150,000 citizens and were the culmination of measures to clamp don on over signs in the crypto markets by regulators in Seoul. The report also stated that local exchanges have allegedly been using crypto to conceal assets because they had yet to collect the resident registration numbers of users. The offenders were tracked down using mobile phone numbers.
EconomyNewsTarget

China’s central bank calls on top executives to reinforce crypto ban

China’s central bank ordered officials from the country’s largest banks to reinforce a ban on cryptocurrency services. A statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), released Monday, June 21, said that representatives from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China and internet payment provider Alipay were summoned to a meeting where they were reminded of rules preventing Chinese banks from engaging in cryptocurrency-related transactions.
EconomyCoinDesk

South African Banks Block Crypto Trading on International Exchanges: Report

Banks in South Africa are blocking customers from using their debit and credit cards to purchase crypto from international exchanges, according to local tech-news outlet Mybroadband. Customers of Johannesburg-based bank Absa received an error message when attempting to buy crypto on Binance, Mybroadband reported Monday. Absa subsequently said transactions were...
Currenciesu.today

Major Korean Crypto Exchanges Get Rid of Altcoins Amid Tighter Regulation

South Korea's major cryptocurrency exchanges are actively excluding small alternative coins from their listing to follow the amendment to the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information. The country's largest exchange by trading volume, Upbit, announced the delisting of 24 altcoins, including Lambda, Pixel, and Pica. Earlier in...
Worldcryptonews.com

South Korea Mulls Singapore-style Approach to Crypto Regulation

The South Korean financial regulator is looking to Singapore for inspiration as it forms new crypto sector policies, sparking anticipation that it may look to adopt a similar system. Singapore is known for having one of the most progressive approaches to crypto regulation in the world, and its crypto exchanges...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Korean Exchanges Delisting Altcoins as Banking Contracts Renewal Looms

In preparation for the go-live of the new crypto exchange law scheduled to take effect in September 2021, South Korean exchanges are actively delisting obscure altcoins from their platforms, as the crypto-supporting lenders including NH Nonghyup Bank, and Shinhan Bank, among others, is now reviewing the operations of these exchanges to ensure they are fully in compliance with the Act on Reporting and Use of Certain Financial Transaction Information, according to reports on June 21, 2021.
Economymaritime-executive.com

Korea Continues to Explore Privatization of HMM

As part of a plan to privatize some of South Korea’s large industrial companies to enhance their competitiveness, officials of the Korea Development Bank confirmed they are in discussions exploring a sale of their stake in shipping giant HMM. Speculation over a deal began in January 2021 and its timing could be tied to the strong rise in HMM’s valuation as the container shipping industry recovered in the past year.
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

TSB Bank to Stop 5.4 Million Customers from Buying Crypto

UK-based financial institution, TSB Banking Group Plc. will soon ban its more than 5.4 million customers from buying Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. According to a report released by The Telegraph on Saturday, the bank’s impending crypto ban is due to suspected cases of fraud associated with cryptocurrency transactions. TSB Bank...
Economyihodl.com

One of China's Largest Banks Bans Customers From Transacting with Cryptos

The Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), the third largest banking institution in China, has just issued a warning banning cryptocurrency-related transactions, 8BTCnews has reported. According to the publication, the bank plans to block all transactions related to digital assets, as well as terminate contracts with customers who have made transactions...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Central Bank Urges Alipay and Banks to Crack Down on Crypto Speculation

The People's Bank of China said it summoned payments firm Alipay and several major lenders to tell them they must not provide crypto-related services. In May, China said financial institutions and payment companies were banned from providing services related to crypto transactions. Bitcoin's price fell to a two-week low Monday...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China’s PBOC orders Alipay, banks not to assist crypto business

SHANGHAI (June 21): China said Monday that it had ordered domestic banks and Ant Group Co payment platform Alipay not to provide services linked to trading of virtual currencies, tightening the reins on the cryptocurrency industry yet again. Lenders like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank...
Marketsinvesting.com

UK Bank Bans Binance and Kraken Crypto Exchanges

UK bank TSB is banning its customers from buying crypto from Binance and Kraken. The bank claims the exchanges have low-security standards which enable scammers. Also, TSB claims it unsuccessfully tried to contact both exchanges to resolve the issue. UK-based TSB Bank is taking measures to protect its customers from...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Denmark’s Danske bank open to reviewing position on ‘partially regulated’ cryptos

While cryptocurrencies previously stood at the fringe of the payments space, 2021 saw institutional interest increase as governments and banks invested heavily in the space. The crypto-community saw a lot of institutional interest, especially about the market’s top two crypto-tokens. Banks such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and a few other billion-dollar valuation firms took one step forward, mainly due to surging demand from their respective clients.
Energy Industrycryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin energy issues won’t stop Bank of England from researching crypto

BoE wants to create CBDC that will promote a net zero economy. Bitcoin has been under attack for its intense energy usage. The Bank of England has thrown a jab at Bitcoin, citing the crypto’s apparent high energy consumption. However, the UK Central Bank says it will still conduct research to determine whether the country can have a national digital currency. Such “national digital currencies” are growing in popularity as various Central Banks across the world draw plans to create CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) to serve as digital versions of fiat.