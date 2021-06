A cancer diagnosis for an adolescent or young adult (AYA) can complicate an already challenging time in life. Youth in their teens and 20s have unique stressors that require different types of support. Even though St. Jude is a children’s hospital, AYA want to feel different and distinct from younger pediatric patients. They want a level of control and independence. Many want to give input into their health care decisions. And they want to prioritize time to participate in their typical activities — talking with friends, dating, or keeping up with college coursework are just as important to them as is receiving treatment. As a member of the Child Life Program who specifically works with this age group, it is important to me to bring awareness to the AYA cancer experience, letting them know that our health care providers see them and support them during this confusing and difficult time.