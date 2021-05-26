Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Samaria Rice Asks Supreme Court Not To Reinstate Officer Who Killed Her Son

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 15 days ago
Seven years after Cleveland Police Department Officer Timothy Loehmann killed Tamir Rice, the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association is fighting to have Loehmann return to the police force. Earlier this year, attorneys for the Cleveland Police Union took their case to an appellate court, but the court ruled that Loehmann would not be allowed to return to the police force. Months later, their case has reached the Ohio Supreme Court. Along the way, a number of civil rights activists and organizers have publicly expressed that Loehmann should never return to the police force after killing an unarmed 12-year-old boy. Joining the ongoing legal matter, Rice's mother, Samaria Rice, has issued a statement to the Ohio Supreme Court asking that they do not allow Loehmann to rejoin the city's police force.

www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

