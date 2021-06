You may think about the risks someone like the Indianapolis Colt's Bubba Smith or the Minnesota Vikings' Fred McNeill took playing football — their repeated concussions caused chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and likely led to their premature deaths. But far too few of you worry about your own brain health even though it's imperiled — just like your heart — by lifestyle choices you make every day. The good news is that there are six ways in the playbook for good brain health that you can put into action today. They're simple, straightforward and scientifically proven.