Relationships

Angelina Jolie Fires Back After Judge Denies Kids From Testifying in Brad Pitt Custody Drama

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie has fired back after a judge denied her and Brad Pitt's kids from testifying in their custody case. The Associated Press reports that the actress fired back at Judge John Ouderkirk in court documents filed on May 24, alleging that the children could provide testimony that provides evidence that is crucial to their own well-being. Ouderkirk previously refused to allow the children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — to testify in the court drama between their parents.

