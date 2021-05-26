newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth's Fit Physique in New Photo Is Driving Social Media Wild

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Chris Hemsworth has social media talking over his latest post of a photo with his son. As usual, the Thor star is in incredible shape in the picture, where he walks with his son dressed in a red cape. However, he revealed that his son does not exactly see his dad as his biggest hero.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Doug Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Star#Real Love#Tanuuuuuuu11#Nicholette Db#Airfedak#Rocket Raccoon#Actor Chris Hemsworth#Incredible Shape#Man#Avengers#Jokes#Girlie Boo#Muscle#Kids#Maui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthGossip Cop

Chris Hemsworth Accused Of Breaking COVID Rules With House Party

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky held a big party at their mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. One report accuses them of breaking COVID-19 protocol. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Chris Hemsworth’s all-white dress code party has left many angry. Among the guests at the bash include Matt Damon and the Thor star’s brother Liam Hemsworth. Folks on Instagram were quick to point out that this party did not look safe. A fan commented, “It’s as if COVID-19 is a thing of the past. No masks. No safe distancing. Must be a relief.”
YogaApartment Therapy

Chris Hemsworth’s New Meditation Series Aims to Make the Practice Less Intimidating

Whether you’re someone who wants to try meditation but doesn’t really know where to begin or you’re a seasoned pro looking to add more guided sessions to your practice, Chris Hemsworth has got you covered. The Australian actor just launched a brand new introductory meditation series to his health and fitness app, Centr by Chris Hemsworth, and the multi-part series includes an array of options to help anyone find a mindful moment or two to relax, unwind, and re-center at any point in their day.
TV & VideosComicBook

Chris Hemsworth’s Voice Is Extra Soothing in Centr’s New Learn to Meditate Series

Back in 2019, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth launched his own app called Centr with the goal "to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well." In honor of World Meditation Day, Centr just launched a new series called Learn to Meditate which features Hemsworth's soothing voice. The actor took to Instagram today to share a little clip of his recording session, and it's got us feeling relaxed already!
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Chris Hemsworth’s Kid Savagely Lets Him Down with Favorite Superhero

No matter how cool you were before kids, the minute you become a parent, your kids automatically think you are the dorkiest person in the world. And that’s not just for the Average Joes, as even superheroes can’t manage to get any respect from their kids. Just ask Chris Hemsworth, who had a brutal reality check with one of his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, after asking him what he wanted to be when he grew up.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Chris Hemsworth's Star-Studded White Party Included Matt Damon

Chris Hemsworth threw one helluva soiree down under ... and got his pals like Matt Damon to dress right white for the occasion. The "Thor" star and wife Elsa Pataky showed off what looked like an incredible shindig Sunday in Australia's hot town of Byron Bay. The star-studded affair was a white-themed party, so everyone showed up in their best duds.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Is Elsa Pataky moving her whole family to Byron Bay? Chris Hemsworth's wife is seen spending time with her blood-relatives in Australia - while Covid crisis rages on in Spain

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are without a doubt the most famous couple to live in Byron Bay. And on Monday, speculation emerged that the Spanish actress, 44, may be slowly moving her family Down Under as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on overseas. In his column for the Sydney Morning...
CelebritiesPosted by
GreenMatters

Wellness Apps Started by Celebs, From Chris Hemsworth to Carrie Underwood

Celebrities — they're just like us! Although Hollywood's finest lead some unthinkably luxurious lives, it's crucial for even the rich and famous to take some time to themselves, for the sake of physical and mental well-being. That's why so many celebs have decided to create their wellness apps, so you, too, can stay healthy like they do. Check out a few of our favorite celebrity-run wellness apps, below.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Chris Hemsworth Brings the Hammer Down

Chris Hemsworth didn’t start his career playing Odin’s favorite son in 2011’s Thor, but for all intents and purposes, Thor is the moment when he fully became “Chris Hemsworth.” Prior to signing his image away to Kevin Feige, the towering Aussie demigod had already played figures of mythic proportion and consequence: King Arthur in the fantasy series Guinevere Jones, and James Tiberius Kirk’s jawsome father in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 Star Trek reboot. But in the popular consciousness your career is only as old as the role that vaults you into—and over the course of seven blockbuster films, keeps you in—the spotlight in the first place. Before Hemsworth played Thor, had he really played anyone at all?
Moviesthemanual.com

The 9 Best Non-Marvel Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

Australian sexy man aficionado Chris Hemsworth is probably best known for his role as Thor in the expansive Marvel universe, but what does one need to do to be considered for such a legendary and godly role, besides getting into Thor-like shape and having the right heritage? Acting chops. Believe it or not, Hemsworth has played in an array of roles from comedy to thriller all the way to drama and of course some more sci-fi. There are more films on Hemsworth’s filmography than most would expect, and not even all of them are included in this list. However, given that his most prevalent role is as Thor and that accounts for a whopping 7 out of 25 movie roles, I’ve decided to rank his top performances that don’t include the hammer swinging, emotion-bottling demigod. Despite these films ranging from sub-par to great in quality, the rankings will be based on Hemsworth’s performance alone.
TV & VideosWinter is Coming

Will Chris Hemsworth be in the new Loki series on Disney+?

Now that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that Marvel has come to play with their series on Disney+, all eyes turn to Loki as the next big series to hit the service. Though the series won’t debut until June 9, fans are already wondering who might show up in a big cameo.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Photos of Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson Cuddled Up With Taika Waititi

Watch: Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed as Post Malone. Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi are all feeling the love. The Thor: Love and Thunder director was photographed sandwiched between the U.K. songstress and Westworld actress, who identifies as bisexual, on Sunday, May 23. In the pictures, Waititi has his arms wrapped around Thompson as Ora leaned in to give the actress a kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, one of Thompson's legs was perched atop Waititi's lap as they all chatted.
CelebritiesComicBook

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off Mother's Day With a Touching Tribute to Elsa Pataky

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth decided to get Mother’s Day going early with a nice tribute to Elsa Pataky. the Fast Franchise star has been married to the Marvel star for over a decade now and has been keeping that house running smoothly. She’s still doing her thing in Hollywood as well. However, this picture on Instagram shows her with her hands a bit full. Hemsworth takes a bunch of opportunities to feature Pataky as they’ve been at home for most of the quarantine period in Australia. But, Marvel came calling and he’s been filming the fourth movie in the Thor franchise. But, being the god of thunder probably doesn’t stack up to keeping their three children on task along with their father. Check out the Thor actor’s special message down below:
Celebritieswkml.com

Chris Hemsworth And Tom Hiddleston: See A Photo Of Them From A Decade Ago

Chris Hemsworth recently posted a photo of him and Tom Hiddleston on Instagram from their Thor casting 10 years ago. Hemsworth captioned the pair of images, “This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day 😂 @twhiddleston @marvelstudios”