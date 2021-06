Like many Motown artists and music fans, the Temptations' Otis Williams well remembers the first time he heard Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" 50 years ago. "I first heard little bits and pieces before I actually heard the record," Williams, says by phone from his California residence. "The one day I'm driving down to go to Motown — when Motown was still in Detroit — and the disc jockey says, 'I got a new one by Marvin Gaye. ... You got to check it out.'