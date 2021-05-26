Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTY At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Selden, or 11 miles south of Oberlin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Jennings, Dresden and Kanona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oberlin, KS
County
Decatur County, KS
City
Dresden, KS
City
Selden, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Weather Radar#Central Decatur County#Decatur#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Siding#Vehicles#Impact#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Dresden, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dresden, Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.