Portage County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Portage THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN PORTAGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northeastern Ohio. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cleveland.

Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Portage County, OH
Portage, OH
Ashland County, OH

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wyandot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Ashland County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Crawford; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Expected through the Next Several Hours Pockets of dense fog have developed this morning across the region after recent rainfall. Visibility will vary while traveling through the region with visibility as low as one quarter of a mile possible. Drivers should use caution when driving through these patches of fog and maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.
Ashland County, OH

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Lucas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Lucas; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest probability for frost in Lucas, Sandusky, and Lorain Counties will be further inland.