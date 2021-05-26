Severe Weather Statement issued for Elk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.alerts.weather.gov