Elk County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elk by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.

alerts.weather.gov
Pennsylvania State
Elk County, PA
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Storm#Southeastern Elk County#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Air temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Near ground freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cameron County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations.
Weedville, PAWJAC TV

EF-1 tornado touched down in Weedville this week, NWS confirms

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday in Elk County as severe storms moved through the region. The tornado touched down just before 3 p.m. northwest of Weedville and damaged several trees, the NWS says. Weather officials say pictures show tree...
Weedville, PABradford Era

Tornado hits Weedville Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado formed about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in Weedville, Elk County. There were no injuries, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph. Its...