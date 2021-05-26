Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHERN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS AND DECATUR COUNTIES At 1233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Rexford, or 19 miles southeast of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Selden, Jennings, Dresden, Kanona and Leoville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Rexford, KS
City
Oberlin, KS
City
Atwood, KS
City
Selden, KS
County
Rawlins County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Weather Radar#Rawlins#Northeastern Thomas#Northern Sheridan#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Decatur#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Siding#Trees#Outdoors#Vehicles#Rawlins#Leoville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gove; Sheridan; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHWESTERN GOVE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Gove county.