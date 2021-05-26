Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHERN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS AND DECATUR COUNTIES At 1233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Rexford, or 19 miles southeast of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Selden, Jennings, Dresden, Kanona and Leoville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov