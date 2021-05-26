Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DECATUR AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Danbury, or 13 miles southeast of McCook, moving north at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury, Traer and Cedar Bluffs.