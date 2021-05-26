Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTY At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Selden, or 11 miles south of Oberlin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Jennings, Dresden and Kanona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov