Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTY At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Selden, or 11 miles south of Oberlin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Jennings, Dresden and Kanona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oberlin, KS
County
Decatur County, KS
City
Dresden, KS
City
Selden, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Central Decatur County#Decatur#Severe Certainty#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Radar#Siding#Vehicles#Trees#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DECATUR AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Danbury, or 13 miles southeast of McCook, moving north at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury, Traer and Cedar Bluffs.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.