Florida Georgia Line “I Love My Country” Tour Dates Announced
Hot off their Billboard Music Awards Top Country Duo/Group win, Florida Georgia Line announced they’ll be back on the road with their “I Love My Country Tour 2021” this fall. The tour will kick off on September 24th in Georgia and will stop in 29 cities including Houston, Omaha, Detroit, San Diego, Portland, and Los Angeles. The lengthy 2021 tour will finish up on November 20th at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.www.showbizjunkies.com