Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.

wkxzfm.com
94 KXZ

94 KXZ

Oneonta, NY
93
Followers
532
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

94 KXZ plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wkxzfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Animated Series#Animated Tv#Features Kids#Coming To Tv#Rough House Pictures#Mcbride Green#Love#The Hollywood Reporter#Lunch#Cards#School Playgrounds#Freeze Tag#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Pizza
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Topps
Related
TV SeriesGizmodo

A New Garbage Pail Kids TV Show Is Coming From the Team Behind Halloween

The Garbage Pail Kids are back and they’ll soon be bringing exploding heads, dripping mucous, other violent, disgusting things to HBO Max. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who made the most recent iteration of Halloween, are developing a new animated series based on the popular, gross-out Topps trading cards, which were infamously turned into a live-action movie so terrible it’s now a cult classic.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Animated Superman Series Featuring Jack Quaid Is Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

HBO Max and Cartoon Network recently announced a two-season series order for a new Superman show titled My Adventures With Superman. The all-new family-friendly animated series will see actor Jack Quaid and Alice Lee voicing America’s most recognisable super-sweethearts, Clark Kent and Lois Lane. According to Variety, the new series will follow the Man of Steel as well as his best friend Jimmy Olsen, the dogged Daily Planet reporter, in their 20s as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative news team. Superman Reboot Confirmed! DC and Warner Bros Hire Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write The Script.
TV SeriesPosted by
94 KXZ

New Superman Animated Series In The Works At HBO Max

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are teaming up for a brand new animated series starring Superman and Lois Lane. Two seasons of My Adventures with Superman are in the works, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the iconic DC characters. The voice of Superman will be provided by Jack Quaid (The Boys), while Lois Lane will be voiced by Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jesse Plemons to star in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series 'Love and Death'. As per Variety, the forthcoming series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER: HBO Max & Cartoon Network Order New Batman Animated TV Series

Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series Coming to HBO Max. Batman is getting a new animated TV series on HBO Max entitled Batman: Caped Crusader. The new Batman animated TV show will utilize state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies to bring Batman and his universe to life. Batman: Caped Crusader will be executive produced by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. Timm co-created and produced the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series.
TV ShowsHypebae

All the TV Shows and Movies Coming to HBO Max in June

It’s that time of month again: HBO Max has announced a fresh slate of content premiering on the platform in June. Part of HBO’s deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, next month’s roster is led by two new films from the production giant. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment in the Conjuring franchise, will see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. The second Warners Bros. flick set to release, In The Heights translates Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical of the same time for the big screen. Nostalgic classics including Miss Congeniality, Wedding Crashers and all eight Harry Potter movies will also hit the streaming platform.
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2021

June is just around the corner and HBO Max is putting together a monster lineup of new movies and TV shows for the month ahead. Between new Warner Bros. movie releases and iconic titles from years past, the WarnerMedia streaming service is delivering something for just about everybody throughout the month of June. On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the complete roster of movies and TV shows arriving on the lineup in June, giving subscribers a heads up on when they can expect some new titles for their watchlists.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, HBO Max And Hulu This Weekend

The weekend always brings a huge number of fresh additions to the libraries of the major streaming services, but this weekend in particular stands out as one of the most stacked in recent memory, with a ton of exciting new and original content making its way to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Hulu between now and Sunday.
TV Seriesjupiterwarcry.com

“Friends: The Reunion” coming to HBO Max

Everyone’s favorite cast is finally reuniting. The early 90’s and 2000’s sitcom “Friends” will reunite on a HBO Max special episode on May 27. As many fans know, the cast announced a reunion in 2020, but because of COVID-19, their plans to film had to be delayed. On April 9,...
TV & VideosNo Film School

'Evil Dead 4' Is Coming to HBO Max

A whole new reason not to read aloud from ancient books... I think one of the most inspirational stories in all of filmmaking is the one of Sam Raimi. He made a little horror movie in a cabin with his friends and translated that into a movie series that catapulted him to the forefront of campy horror.
TV SeriesGamespot

DC Casts Gay Green Lantern Alan Scott For HBO Max Series

Superman is Clark Kent and Batman is Bruce Wayne, but since the very beginning Green Lantern has been a title, and the Lanterns are legion. DC has now cast a second Lantern for its upcoming HBO Max series: the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Actor Jeremy Irvine announced on Instagram...
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.
TV & Videosfilmdaily.co

The ‘Harry Potter’ film series returns to HBO Max: Why did it leave?

The Harry Potter film series sparked a generation filled with young children expecting letters straight from Hogwarts in their mailboxes on the day of their eleventh birthdays. Unfortunately, we’ve all discovered soon enough we were nothing but Muggles. While you may still be slightly annoyed that you weren’t destined to be a wizard, we can all at least revisit and vicariously live out a life of magic through the Harry Potter film series.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max STARSTRUCK Series

HBO Max has released these official key art and trailer for STARSTRUCK which debuts June 10 On HBO Max. The Max Original series STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo (“Baby Done,” “Horndog”), will debut on JUNE 10. The romantic comedy, hailed by Glamour magazine as “deeply funny”, and Elle magazine as “electric” is co-written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and produced by Avalon. STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other. The ensemble cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”).
TV SeriesSFGate

Sophie Turner Joins 'The Staircase' Series at HBO Max

Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
Moviesthereminder.ca

Canadian comic book artist Jeff Lemire's Netflix series among June highlights

Wonderstruck visions of a post-apocalyptic future and grounded comedies about modern-day problems give June some extra flavour on the biggest streaming platforms. Here are this month's film and TV highlights worth adding to your watch list:. "SWEET TOOTH" In the future, hybrids born part human, part animal wander the forests...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Starstruck: Rose Matafeo Comedy Series Coming to HBO Max (Watch)

Starstruck is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the comedy series starring Rose Matefeo. She will play a young woman living her life in East London. HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below. “The Max Original series...