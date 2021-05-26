Police: Orange Beach man charged with sexual assault of child
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Gulf Shores Police Department has arrested an Orange Beach man who stands accused of sexually assaulting a young child. According to authorities, in early May Gulf Shores police detectives initiated an investigation of an alleged delayed sexual assault incident that was reported to school administrators by the victim. During the course of the investigation, police said, detectives determined that the juvenile victim was 5 years old at the time the incident occurred.www.fox10tv.com