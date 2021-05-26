Police: Orange Beach man charged with sexual assault of child

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — As Baldwin County continues to grow in population the need for more police officers is imminent. It’s estimated training, salary and equipment runs about $70,000 per officer. Local leaders say they are confident the money and the math will add up but there could be other obstacles to overcome. Local leaders say they are confident and it’s because of the sales tax. The more people, the more they spend and more money is collected.