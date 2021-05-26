Cancel
Does Parker McCollum’s Cryptic Tweet Contain New Album Release Date?

By Buddy Logan
Radio Texas LIVE!
Radio Texas LIVE!
 9 days ago
Parker McCollum is a big fan of teasing his fans on Twitter. I'm here for it, man. So, did The Lime Stone Kid just tell us the release date of his next album? Fans certainly hope so. This past Friday (May 20th) McCollum released his latest, and it jams. I'm...

Radio Texas LIVE!

Radio Texas LIVE!

Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

