Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s 10pm liquor sales curfew might become permanent

By Emma Krupp
Posted by 
Time Out Chicago
Time Out Chicago
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many times over the past year have you run to the grocery store to grab a six pack—or whatever you plan on drinking that evening—only to find that liquor sales have already ended for the night by the time you arrive? As you may recall, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a controversial 9pm liquor sales curfew in April of last year to discourage gatherings during the pandemic, with hefty fines in place for bars and shops in violation of the rule. The curfew was eventually pushed back to 11pm last fall, but it's still a far cry away from the pre-pandemic limits of 2am or 3am.

www.timeout.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Time Out Chicago

Time Out Chicago

Chicago, IL
148
Followers
574
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Restaurants#Advertising#Liquor Stores#Grocery Stores#City Council#Drinking#The Mayor S Office#Liquor Sales Curfew#Booze Sales#8am#City Laws#April#Bars#Package Goods#Availability#Hefty Fines#Stolen Wages#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
Time Out Chicago

Chicago will fully reopen on June 11 with the rest of Illinois

After more than a year of capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and business closures, Chicago is set to move to Phase 5 of its reopening plan—a.k.a. a full reopening—on Friday, June 11 along with the rest of Illinois, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced today. That means city life will return to something pretty close to normal, with zero capacity restrictions for businesses and large-scale events.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Chicago no longer requires quarantine after travel within the U.S.

If you've been paying attention to Chicago's emergency travel order—the set of domestic travel guidelines first released by city officials in July 2020—you may have noticed a gradual decrease in the number of states included on the order's “orange” tier, which requires non-vaccinated folks entering or returning to Chicago to either voluntarily quarantine for 10 days or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival. Now, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 caseloads across the country, the travel order is about to hit a new milestone: Beginning on Friday, June 4, all states will be moved to the “yellow” tier, meaning that post-travel quarantine and testing requirements have effectively been dropped.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

The Bud Billiken Parade will return on August 14

Like nearly every other summer tradition, the annual Bud Billiken Parade was canceled in 2020 to prevent tens of thousands of people from gathering in the midst of a pandemic. But the South Side procession will be back in action on August 14, celebrating the end of the summer (and a return to school) while showcasing talented young musicians, dancers and performers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Chicago Pride Parade is officially happening this year

Chicago's Pride celebrations are being extended past June this year: Following last year's cancelation and uncertainty about whether large events would be possible in 2021, the Chicago Pride Parade is officially returning to Chicago on October 3, as first reported by Block Club Chicago. The Chicago Pride Parade, which typically...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

CTA passes are getting a price cut this summer to encourage ridership

While some people have returned to CTA trains and buses as part of their daily commute, ridership is still down significantly from its pre-pandemic levels. According to a release from the CTA, an average of more than 500,000 riders are currently taking trains and buses on weekdays—that's a precipitous drop from the more than 1.5 million daily weekday riders that the system welcomed in May of 2019.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

The city is now offering free bike riding lessons across Chicago

Have you picked up cycling over the past year? If you're like lots of other Chicagoans, the answer might be yes—the city was already experiencing something of a biking boom prior to the pandemic, which pumped numbers up even further (and made it incredibly difficult to purchase a new bike). But while biking along the lakeshore or on a trail might come easily enough, there's often a learning curve to weaving in and out of traffic on busy Chicago streets, especially for new riders.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Time Out Market Chicago is reopening soon in Fulton Market

There's been a lot of good news in Chicago as of late, especially when it comes to the city's reopening initiative, which bumped up capacity at restaurants and bars, set a target for a complete reopening of the city and allows big events like Lollapalooza to take place this summer. To add to the excitement, we're thrilled to announce that Time Out Market Chicago is reopening soon in Fulton Market. We're excited to welcome you back after more than a year in lockdown spent perfecting sourdough baking and TikTok recipes. And yes, we'll make sure the bar is fully stocked to celebrate the occasion.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

It's official: Lollapalooza 2021 is happening

Lollapalooza has officially received the green light to return to Grant Park this summer, festival organizers announced this morning. And unlike other recently announced Chicago fests (North Coast and Pitchfork, for instance), the festival is keeping its usual four-day weekend slot, taking place from July 29–August 1. The announcement comes...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

A shop showcasing local artists is opening at the Chicago Cultural Center

Bridgeport nonprofit the Public Media Institute (PMI) has stayed busy over the past year, helping to launch brand new initiatives like the outdoor Community of the Future Market and the Community Kitchen and Canteen at Kimski, which provides free meals on a pay-it-forward model. But now that much of Chicago are opening up again, the nonprofit will finally get to debut a project that predates the pandemic era—a massive art shop and event space in the Chicago Cultural Center's Garland Gallery called Buddy, which opens its doors to the public on June 2.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...