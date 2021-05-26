Chicago’s 10pm liquor sales curfew might become permanent

How many times over the past year have you run to the grocery store to grab a six pack—or whatever you plan on drinking that evening—only to find that liquor sales have already ended for the night by the time you arrive? As you may recall, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a controversial 9pm liquor sales curfew in April of last year to discourage gatherings during the pandemic, with hefty fines in place for bars and shops in violation of the rule. The curfew was eventually pushed back to 11pm last fall, but it's still a far cry away from the pre-pandemic limits of 2am or 3am.