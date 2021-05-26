Cancel
New York City, NY

Airbnb’s future is about ‘living,’ not just travel

By Bloomberg
Crain's New York Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 has precipitated “the most profound change in travel since the airplane,” says Brian Chesky, chief executive officer and co-founder of Airbnb. Speaking over Zoom shortly after presenting a site revamp consisting of 100 (mostly granular) improvements, Chesky detailed his vision of just what he means by that. The crux...

www.crainsnewyork.com
