Every month, we try to keep up with the daily onslaught of new music, and every month we highlight the best new artists. But what about the albums? Even in the non-stop streaming economy albums still matter to most music fans, and since we’re usually focused on sharing all our favorite new singles, we realize that we don’t talk about albums enough. So we started The Rotation as a place for Pigeons & Planes contributors to speak on some albums they're currently into.