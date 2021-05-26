Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘False Positive’ New Trailer Delivers Chills…and Gore

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy and Adrian want to have a baby and Dr. Hindle’s ready to help them become parents in False Positive, coming this summer to Hulu. However, since this comes from A24 it’s guaranteed there’s going to be bizarre twists and turns. The expected weirdness of an A24 production is confirmed in the new official trailer for the thriller from writer/director John Lee (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday).

www.showbizjunkies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Movies#Official Trailer#A24#Creepy#Writer Director John Lee#Bizarre#Stars#Pee Wee#Producer#Boardwalk Empire#Dr Hindle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

First 'False Positive' Trailer Teases Ilana Glazer's Bloodier, Scarier 'Rosemary’s Baby'

The summer of horror is officially upon us, with the latest trailer for False Positive offering a modern spin on Rosemary’s Baby for millennials looking for another excuse not to have children. Adult Swim alum John Lee helms the film, which also reunites him with Broad City star Ilana Glazer. Produced by A24, distributed by Hulu, also starring Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan, False Positive has all the trappings of a new horror hit.
MoviesVulture

False Positive Trailer: Pregnancy, But Make It Even More Horrifying

Finally, a film accurately reflecting the anxiety and terror of pregnancy. It just happens to be a horror movie. A24’s newest addition, False Positive, follows Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux), hopeful parents using a fertility doctor, Pierce Brosnan’s mysterious Dr. Hindle, to get pregnant. But from the second Lucy finds out about their baby girl, all the supposedly weird and wonderful aspects of pregnancy feel sinister. A blur of black-and-white residing in your body like a parasite? Your organs being pushed aside as it rotates, bulging out of your stomach? Some will say it’s “mommy brain,” but a mother’s intuition is never wrong. “I think Dr. Hindle did something,” she says, cautious of even her husband. “I think they’re in on it.” Seeking the help of a midwife (Zainab Jah), Lucy tries to find out just how Dr. Hindle complicated her pregnancy. Glazer, who’s currently expecting her first child, wrote the script herself along with John Lee, who directs. Use protection — False Positive is due June 24 on Hulu.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Trailer Brings Thrills and Chills

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller “Old,” which is set to hit theaters on July 23. After a group of travelers finds the body of a dead woman on a beach that swiftly decomposes, they begin to realize that there is something mysterious about this seemingly idyllic vacation destination. Hence the film’s title, the chilling trailer shows all of the characters on the beach aging rapidly as they try to find a way to escape the island’s treacherous curse. The film is an adaptation of “Sandcastle,” a 2010 graphic novel written by Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrated by Frederik Peeters.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

TRAILER AND KEY ART ANNOUNCEMENT: Hulu Original Film “False Positive”

Never underestimate a mother’s intuition. The Hulu Original film, False Positive, premieres June 25, only on Hulu. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…
Movies/Film

‘False Positive’ Trailer: Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Doesn’t Seem Like a Bundle of Joy

A24 has a special delivery for you on Hulu this summer. In what looks like a new spin on Rosemary’s Baby, Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux star in False Positive as Lucy and Adrian, a couple desperate to get pregnant. After finding what seems like a dream fertility doctor, they finally get their wish. But Lucy doesn’t feel quite right as the pregnancy develops, and she comes to suspect that something sinister might be going on. Watch the False Positive trailer below.
MoviesPaste Magazine

A Pregnancy Turns Deadly in First Trailer for Hulu's False Positive

Bearing an unmistakable likeness to Rosemary’s Baby, the first trailer is here for a new baby-making horror movie starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. False Positive is set to hit Hulu on June 25. The film centers on a couple, Lucy and Adrian (Glazer and Theroux, respectively), struggling...
MoviesPeople

See Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan in Creepy False Positive Trailer

Ilana Glazer is on a pregnancy journey unlike any other in Hulu's upcoming horror film, False Positive. In the trailer for the film, which dropped Wednesday, the Broad City actress, 34, stars as Lucy, a woman who begins seeking help from a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), to get pregnant with her and partner Adrian's (Justin Theroux) first child.
MoviesIGN

False Positive - Official Trailer

Check out this creepy trailer for False Positive, an upcoming horror film starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush, and Gretchen Mol. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own "birth story." As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough. False Positive is directed by John Lee, written by Ilana Glazer and John Lee, and produced by Ilana Glazer, John Lee, and Jonathan Wang. False Positive premieres on June 25 on Hulu.
CelebritiesGizmodo

In Hulu's False Positive, Ilana Glazer's Baby Bump May Be a Demonic Lump

Pregnancy and childbirth can be a beautiful process for some and a nightmare of stress, hormones, and body horror for others. In this first trailer for Hulu’s False Positive, Ilana Glazer’s joy at her successful in vitro fertilization falls apart when she begins to have complications... of the potentially infernal variety.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Chills Came Over Me When I Watched the Trailer For ‘Dr.Death’

It's a story that consumed me, not at the time that everything was happening, but when the podcast came out I listened to it around the clock. I will never understand how the sociopath Christopher Duntsch went on to hurt so many and murder two innocent victims. A Dallas jury sentenced Dr. Duntsch to life in prison in 2017. Although the monster is now behind bars, the damage he caused is unfathomable. Many in America shifted their attention to how messed up the health system is in America.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho': Watch the Chilling Trailer With Anya Taylor-Joy

The London-set psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith. Wright directed “Last Night in Soho” from a script he co-penned with “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. More from Variety. The mind-bending flick will follow the twists and turns that arise when innocent, up-and-coming fashionista Eloise (McKenzie) is...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For WEREWOLVES WITHIN

DIRECTED BY Josh Ruben (Scare Me) WRITTEN BY Mishna Wolff (I’m Down) STARRING Sam Richardson (VEEP), Milana Vayntrub (THIS IS US), Cheyenne Jackson (AMERICAN HORROR STORY), Michaela Watkins (WANDERLUST), Harvey Guillen (WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS), Michael Chernus (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), George Basil (CRASHING), Sarah Burns (BARRY), Catherine Curtain (STRANGER THINGS), Rebecca Henderson (RUSSIAN DOLL), and Glenn Fleshler (JOKER)
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer Delivers Karen Gillan as a Brutal Assassin

Secret societies of assassins with weird rules getting taken down by their best-trained assassin in a bloody, revenge-fueled murder spree are so hot right now. Basically, everyone wants their own John Wick, and Netflix’s stab at that is the upcoming Gunpowder Milkshake. The female-led action film starring Karen Gillan (Doctor Who, Guardians of the Galaxy) just landed its first trailer, and Gunpowder Milkshake is looking pretty brutal and kind of ridiculous.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Max Minghella

Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving Join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’. Damien Chazelle’s ode to the golden age of Hollywood, Babylon, is filling out its sprawling cast as it heads into production later in June. Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel…
Moviesmix929.com

Adam Levine contributing original song to ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

Your kid is about to become an Adam Levine fan. The Maroon 5 singer is set to perform an original song for the upcoming animated feature film PAW Patrol: The Movie. The upbeat song, titled “Good Mood,” was co-written by Adam and will make its debut in the first trailer for the film, out Thursday.
MoviesIGN

PAW Patrol: The Movie - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film, PAW Patrol: The Movie. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. PAW Patrol: The Movie features the voice talents of Shayle Simons (Zuma), Callum Shoniker (Rocky), Lilly Bartlam (Skye), Iain Armitage (Chase), Kingsley Marshall (Marshall), and Keegan Hedley (Rubble). The cast also features Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin. PAW Patrol: The Movie, directed by Cal Brunker, arrives in theaters and streaming on Paramount+ on August 20, 2021.