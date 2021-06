United Autosports are pleased to confirm that Zak Brown and Richard Dean will join their GT4 European Series team for the third round of the series at Zandvoort on 18-20 June. The United Autosports team owners will be getting behind the wheel of the #230 McLaren 570S, joining the team’s regular entries of Bailey Voisin and Charlie Fagg in the #23 McLaren and Gus Bowers and Dean Macdonald in the #32. The team will field a strong, three car entry in the third round at Zandvoort and with a fast-paced track, the weekend should provide some exciting racing for the team.