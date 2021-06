Performance Tech Motorsports No. 38 Ligier JSP320 finished second at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course after a last-minute switch to a new chassis. Performance Tech Motorsports faced a whirlwind weekend at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course running the No. 6 Ligier JSP320 chassis in both IMSA Prototype Challenge Round 3 and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Round 3. This decision was made after the No. 38’s engine failed in qualifying with no replacements readily available. Drivers Dan Goldburg and Rasmus Lindh co-drove for both races, showcasing race winning pace and communication.