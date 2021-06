Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Chicken and waffles are a an iconic American dish with the perfect flavor combination of sweet with salt and spice. The crisp texture of the fried chicken pairs perfectly with the soft fluffy waffles. They can be topped simply with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey to a sticky sweet finish. If you are serving chicken and waffles for dinner they can be served with some cooked greens or even some pickle slices to add some tang to the meal.