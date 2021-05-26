Cancel
Soccer

Inter coach Conte to leave club after winning Serie A title

By DANIELLA MATAR
dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

MILAN — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade. Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window because...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Siniša Mihajlović
Person
José Mourinho
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Juventus#Milan#Oaktree Capital#American#The Champions League#The Premier League#Bologna#Ap#Sevilla#Europa League#Eventual Champion Napoli#Italy#European Football#President Steven Zhang#Profit#Mutual Consent
