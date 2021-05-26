Meridian man faces several charges after drug raid

A Meridian man is in custody after local authorities raided a house during a drug investigation on Monday.

Kerwin Rondreagus Dawson, 40 was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m at a home in the 1900 block of 26th Ave., said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. .

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in connection with illegal narcotics being sold at the home, Calhoun said.

A pound and a half of cocaine, a half pound of marijuana and a handgun were found at the home, Calhoun said.

Dawson was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of firearm and a probation violation.

Dawson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.