newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Meridian man faces several charges after drug raid

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 3 days ago

A Meridian man is in custody after local authorities raided a house during a drug investigation on Monday.

Kerwin Rondreagus Dawson, 40 was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m at a home in the 1900 block of 26th Ave., said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. .

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in connection with illegal narcotics being sold at the home, Calhoun said.

A pound and a half of cocaine, a half pound of marijuana and a handgun were found at the home, Calhoun said.

Dawson was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of firearm and a probation violation.

Dawson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
963
Followers
76
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Illegal Narcotics#Cocaine#County Sheriff#Controlled Substance#Department Swat#Man#Felon#Firearm#Authorities#26th Ave#Faces#Chief Deputy#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Law enforcement reports for May 17

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. • Domestic violence - Carnelius D. Hill, born in 1989, 8025 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. • DUI - Jeremy L. Trussell, born in 1986, 3817 27th St., Meridian. Trussell is also charged with...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Honoring the men and women who wear the badge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Police Week wrapped up Friday, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The brave men and women who wear the badge risk their lives every day to help protect and serve people in their community. They were honored on a national...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

National Police Week honors fallen officers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line daily. This week is National Police Week and a time to support officers and deputies nationwide. “The community we live in has been extremely supportive of our officers,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

Crimenet 05_13_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Samuel Thomas Lang. Lang is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′8″ in height, weighing 175 pounds. He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has...
Meridian, MSWLBT

School bus slams into Meridian house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A school bus crashed into a house in Meridian Friday morning. The crash happened around eight o’clock on 15th Street near Highland Park. Police say the bus driver ran a stop sign and t-boned a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up was taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the school bus was also transported to a hospital.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Meridian man arrested after leading police on chase

A Meridian man faces several charges after he led police on a chase early Sunday morning. Johnny Ray Williams, 37 was arrested after leading authorities on a chase following a traffic stop, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of State Blvd....
Meridian, MStwinstates.news

Man injured after shooting at Servpro

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday at Servpro located at 329 Hawkins Crossing in Meridian. The call was made at about 9:40 this morning. Officials say a white male, who has a restraining order on an employee, fired a weapon one time into the...
Neshoba County, MSNeshoba Democrat

Man killed in wreck on Highway 19 south Friday

A Meridian man was fatally injured in a wreck on Mississippi 19 south in Neshoba County last Friday afternoon. Hubert Rush, 69, of Meridian died in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka D. Moore. The accident happened on May 7 at...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

Crimenet 05_06_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Lynn Dixon. Dixon is a 37-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′1″ in height, weighing 130 pounds. She is wanted on three indictments out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been...
Lauderdale County, MSWLBT

Husband and wife found shot to death in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale County. Authorities say they received a 911 call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from Harper Road. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said the caller found a person lying in their driveway and not moving.
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Mississippi woman kills ex-husband, self

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a man and woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Mississippi. William Jerry Sumrall, 65, and his ex-wife, Frankie Leanne Sumrall, 56, were both found shot to death at a home in Russell, an unincorporated community about 7 miles (11.2 kilometers) east-northeast of Meridian.
Lauderdale County, MSMeridian Star

Husband, wife found shot to death in Russell community

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in the Russell community. LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Harper Road. While deputies were responding to the call,...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

Sheriff: Woman kills ex-husband in Russell murder-suicide

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - New information has been released in a death investigation near the Russell community. Sheriff’s investigators say a woman killed her ex-husband and then took her own life. “Based on the evidence found at the crime scene, we believe that Frankie Sumrall shot William Sumrall and...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

First Responders: Dispatcher Josh Hollingshead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we meet Josh Hollingshead who is a dispatcher at Lauderdale County’s E-911. “When I first got this job it was for the money. Now, I love serving and helping people,” Hollingshead said. “If I’m off or I take a vacation, I feel like I missed out. So much Happens.”