Pity the failed influencer, Donald Trump. After 29 days and only around 50 posts, Trump’s odd experiment in what his team hyped as a “new communications platform” (or at least an intern’s lunchtime side hustle) has come to an end. It reportedly met its demise because Trump had reached his limit for public ridicule — which, you know, whoa, if true. (That, after all, would be an event of far more newsworthiness than the demise of just another corporate outreach stunt, which was outdated before anyone even hit “Publish.”)