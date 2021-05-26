Ashley Graham Will Change The Way You Fake Tan Forever, Read Her Top Tips Here
When Ashley Graham talks fake tan tips we listen. Fresh from filming The Ellen Show Ashley joins a small group of British journalists for a Zoom call to talk all things beauty and, of course, fake tan. With McDonald's equivalent of a venti cup of coffee in hand Ashley is all warmth, smiles and sass. Her collaboration with St. Tropez Tan - the St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit, £38 - sold out pretty instantly when it first launched, which is a mark of how much influence this A-lister wields as well as a sign that when it comes to fake tan Ashley knows what she wants and what she's talking about.graziadaily.co.uk