Ashley Graham Will Change The Way You Fake Tan Forever, Read Her Top Tips Here

When it comes to Ashley Graham's thoughts on body hair, her philosophy is pretty simple: do whatever you want. But for those who decide to opt for hair removal, the model has some options ready for you. Graham teamed up with body-care brand Flamingo to create a limited-edition collection including a razor set, body wax kit, shower set, and self-care set. "Shave what you want, wax what you want, leave what you want — do what works for you. We designed this collection to upgrade your summer self care routine (whatever that may look like) with hair removal tools and body care that not only work well, but look amazing, too," she said of the collection.