Ashley Graham Will Change The Way You Fake Tan Forever, Read Her Top Tips Here

By Annie Vischer
Grazia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ashley Graham talks fake tan tips we listen. Fresh from filming The Ellen Show Ashley joins a small group of British journalists for a Zoom call to talk all things beauty and, of course, fake tan. With McDonald's equivalent of a venti cup of coffee in hand Ashley is all warmth, smiles and sass. Her collaboration with St. Tropez Tan - the St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit, £38 - sold out pretty instantly when it first launched, which is a mark of how much influence this A-lister wields as well as a sign that when it comes to fake tan Ashley knows what she wants and what she's talking about.

graziadaily.co.uk
Person
Ashley Graham
