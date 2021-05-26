Cancel
Flores: Tua Tagovailoa “Definitely More Comfortable” Heading into 2021 Season

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/JCTSports/status/1397569666294427649. The Dolphins decided to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of Tagovailoa last year, and that decision may have cost them a playoff berth. Tagovailoa struggled as a rookie, averaging just 6.2 adjusted yards per attempt, but the Dolphins are hoping that decision will pay dividends this season. Head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tagovailoa “has a better rapport with his teammates. I’ve seen him… with a better understanding of how we practice. We’ve seen that from him so far. Hopefully, he continues to grow and improve.”

www.sportsgrid.com
