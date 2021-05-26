4-year-old Boy Dies On Drowning in Pond in Handwara Village
Handwara, May 26: A 4-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pond in Rajwar area in Handwara on Wednesday evening. Reports said that one Adnan Ahmad Mir (4) son of Javid Ahmad Mir fell in a pond outside his residential house in Nichama village. The family alongside locals in the area after hours of efforts, retrieved the minor and evacuated him to a nearby health facility. However the doctors declared there declared him as brought dead on arrival.thekashmirpress.com