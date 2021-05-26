The Revere Room Resets Miramar’s Lobby Table

Anna’s take: I had never been to Sahm’s Ale House, which is nestled in the Village of West Clay in Carmel, but I’m sure glad I visited. I went for brunch on a Sunday and ordered the chicken & waffle, which is not something I would typically order but I was craving something savory and sweet. The dish is a homemade waffle made with bacon and cheddar cheese and topped with cinnamon honey butter, Nashville chicken tenders and maple syrup. I ordered a side of hash browns and also a piece of coffee cake, which, although rather small, was quite delicious. I was very impressed with the quality of the food for the price, and I would suggest strolling around the Village of West Clay afterward to see the beautiful houses, or stop by Danny Boy Beer Works, also in West Clay, for a flight of beer to top off brunch.