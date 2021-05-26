Cancel
The Revere Room Resets Miramar’s Lobby Table

By Matt Kettmann
Santa Barbara Independent
Cover picture for the articleWhen seasonality in a restaurant is more than a buzzword, it makes writing about the dinner you enjoyed a month or so earlier a bit irrelevant. So I could wax on about our longfin yellowtail crudo with mountain berries (“I’ve never had raw fish with blueberries before,” blurted my accompanying amigo Señor M) or wax off about lobster-on-a-spit (its head crammed with shellfish butter that oozed over scrumptious cornbread cakes) — both of which are just hanging onto the menu right now, albeit morphing from what we enjoyed. But it’s better to go to the source of said delectables for an understanding of what The Revere Room is doing for information.

www.independent.com
