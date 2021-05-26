Cancel
Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 12 days ago

(Reuters) – PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play a charity golf match next month in Montana against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Turner Sports said on Wednesday. The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played...

wincountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
#Quarterback#Golf Mickelson#Reuters#Turner Sports#The Match#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Twitter#Nba#Basketball Hall#Face#November#Moonlight Basin#Feeding America#Toronto
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Schedule Makers Have Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

The NFL released its complete 2021 regular season schedule last week. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams with several primetime games. The Packers open the season with a 4:25 p.m. E.T. game against the Saints. Green Bay then takes on Detroit on Monday night in Week 2. In Week 3, the Packers will take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that called six golf majors

Few golf fans knew Y.E. Yang before the 2009 PGA Championship, but the entire world knew him after a weekend at Hazeltine. The 110th-ranked player in the world at the time, Yang shocked the world, and No. 1 Tiger Woods, by coming from behind after 54 holes to win. It marked the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding at least a share of the lead at the end of 54 holes, and was also the first major victory for an Asian-born player. Can a player like Yang come out of nowhere at the 2021 PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, May 20?
GolfBleacher Report

PGA Championship 2021: Betting Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

Rory McIlroy will be one of the first names mentioned in the discussion of which golfers can win the 2021 PGA Championship. DraftKings Sportsbook has McIlroy as the favorite to win at Kiawah Island, where he captured the 2012 PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman is coming off his first win in 18 months at the Wells Fargo Championship.
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Tampa, FLPosted by
WGAU

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that...
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
Golfusgamblingsites.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Odds: Bryson DeChambeau Favored to Win

Some of golf’s best talents will be attending the AT&T Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch course in McKinney, Texas. The tournament is slated to kick off on Thursday, May 13 and conclude on Sunday, May 16. It is also the final stop on the PGA Tour ahead of next week’s 2021 PGA Championship.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from advanced model

After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Collin Morikawa will look to defend his title when the 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 20 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. The PGA Championship 2021 will be the 103rd playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. In fact, the 2021 PGA Championship field will feature over 150 of the world's best players competing for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.