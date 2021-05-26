Cancel
Exclusive: Colombia Meets Nigeria in “FELICIA” by Dylan Fuentes and Daramola, Teasing New Joint EP ‘ARENA’

By Luciana Villalba
Cover picture for the article

NEON 16‘s Colombian singer Dylan Fuentes and Nigerian artist/producer Daramola team up for the new global track “FELICIA”, which blends both Colombian and Nigerian sounds, just in time for the Summer. This is the first single from their collaboration EP ARENA which will celebrate the dynamic sounds of their Colombian and Nigerian cultures respectively. The song will be released tomorrow Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

