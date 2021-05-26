Cancel
Brookings County, SD

Three new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Wednesday, May 26

By May 26, 2021
Brookings Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The state is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in South Dakota Wednesday. Three of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,226 total cases (three new probable): 4,175 of those people have recovered (three new), with 14 active cases (no change) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,918 people have tested negative in Brookings County (16 new), and 161 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.

brookingsregister.com
Brookings County, SD
Government
County
Brookings County, SD
State
South Dakota State
Brookings County, SD
Coronavirus
Brookings County, SD
Health
