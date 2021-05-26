Three new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Wednesday, May 26

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in South Dakota Wednesday. Three of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,226 total cases (three new probable): 4,175 of those people have recovered (three new), with 14 active cases (no change) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,918 people have tested negative in Brookings County (16 new), and 161 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.