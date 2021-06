Notice is hereby given that the Mission Economic Development Corporation will conduct a regular meeting and public hearing by teleconference on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED), 801 N. Bryan Road, Mission, Texas to consider the following project or projects during the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022: A) City of Mission in an amount not to exceed $1,000,000; B) Small Business Fund Programs in an amount not to exceed $266,000; C) Downtown Façade Improvement Program in an amount not to exceed $50,000; D) Rent Subsidy Program in an amount not to exceed $25,000; and E) Texas Citrus Fiesta in an amount not to exceed $45,000.