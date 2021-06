POSITION GROUP - QUARTERBACKS: Grade (C-) The (C-) rating is due to lack of depth and unknowns. As of May 5th 2021 this is the CURRENT Colts QB Roster (Avg, Age:23.8) I am a fan of the Wentz trade and believe he can be a success, but I am trying to be objective.Taking a gamble on Wentz doesn't even do justice to the situation that the Colts have in there QB Room. We have a QB who has struggled with injuries and is hoping to get back to MVP like form. The biggest issue is who is behind him. If Wentz gets injured or is a total bust, we currently have 3 other QBs who have a combined 0 passes & 0 games experience.I will give my opinion on Wentz below, but we are putting all of our eggs in one basket. Ballard doesn't seem to have any faith in Eason who should be the back-up ideally. Chris Ballard is confident about his plans for the team, but when asked about Eason he says he is not ready. It sounds like Eason is a big arm and nothing more. Ehlinger was a much needed pick. He seems more NFL ready already than Eason and Morton. People will bring up his height, but he seems to be at least able to anticipate throws and read coverage. Again, I personally think Wentz will have a big year, but objectively we have a pretty bad QB room.