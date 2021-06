It's rare that I agree so completely with an "expert"--that in itself is scary, both pro and con--but I think Mr Elliott is absolutely correct. If any fan thinks that expanding the playoff will allow someone other than the Big 4 to win a national championship, they are in for a big let-down. Without lots of blue-chip players, the odds of any Cinderella team out coaching and outperforming 3 great teams in a row is highly unlikely. Could a Bouse St pull a single upset? Of course. Could a Baylor pull 2 before their overachieving QB gets laid out? Possibly. But could they win a championship? No, and the final won't be close.