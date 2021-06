Shaquille O'Neal will be back in the ring sooner rather than later. In March 2021 the NBA Hall of Famer performed on AEW Dynamite in a tag team match with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. In the bout, Shaq took a crossbody from Cody to the outside and through a table. Tony Schiavone later went to find him in the ambulance to see how he was doing, but he was missing.