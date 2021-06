GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The federal moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is set to expire after June 30. The pandemic-era policy was set in place back in 2020. Mesa County Public Trustee Sheila Reiner expects to see foreclosure sales resume by the end of July. Her office arbitrates the process between borrowers and lenders. Grand Junction non-profit Homeward Bound, which provides temporary housing to those in need, is worried about the upcoming deadline. According to Clarita Inman, Homeward Bound Housing and Support Services Coordinator, “We’ve had many inquiries regarding this coming up. Individuals that are trying to prep for leaving their homes, individuals inquiring about our services, what we provide and what we do within the community.”